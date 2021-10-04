Michael Ball is of the view that Abdoulaye Doucoure is evolving into a focal point for the opposition to stop with his increased involvement in attack, which has allowed Everton’s other attackers to come to life on the pitch.

The Toffees have scored a total of 13 goals so far in the Premier League this season, scoring in all but one of their seven outings.

Everton midfielder Doucoure, who has been given license to be more involved in attack, has played a crucial role in their form up front, having been directly involved in six goals in the league.

Ex-Everton star Ball acknowledged that everyone in the Toffees squad is chipping in with goals this season, which has not been the case in previous terms and stressed Doucoure’s presence in a more advanced role on the pitch presents their opponents with another puzzle to solve

“The big thing for me about the change in the way Abdoulaye Doucoure is playing this season is that it now presents a question to the opposition”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“We’ve been very guilty at the club for numerous years on relying on one person to score the majority of our goals.

“We saw it with Romelu Lukaku and in the end we found ourselves in the position of if teams stop Lukaku then they stop Everton.

“And in the last few seasons the same could probably be said around Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

“But this season everyone from across the pitch seems to be chipping in, which makes a nice refreshing change.”

Ball explained that Doucoure is evolving into a focal point for the opposition to stop, which is opening up more opportunities for the Toffees’ other attacking players.

“But in terms of Doucoure, given how well he has started this season, he is now becoming a focal point for the opposition to stop.

“This should only benefit Everton as it should then enable our other attacking options to shine and come to life.”

Doucoure provided the assist for Andros Townsend’s goal at Old Trafford on Saturday as the Toffees grabbed a draw against Manchester United.