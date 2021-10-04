Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has insisted that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has a grit to his game that only a few in the Spurs squad possess.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side put an end to their three-game losing streak in the Premier League by registering a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

Hojbjerg opened the scoring for Tottenham and a 71st-minute own goal by Matthew Targett sealed the game for the side, while Ollie Watkins found the back of the net for the visitors.

Former Tottenham forward Crooks was impressed with how Hojbjerg took his goal against Aston Villa and hailed the composure with which he rattled Emiliano Martinez’s net.

Crooks feels Hojbjerg is one of the few Tottenham players who play with grit and also admitted that he was not a huge fan of the midfielder before he joined Spurs.

“He was never one of my favourite players when he played for Southampton but I must say he has grown on me since his arrival at Spurs“, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“He’s one of the few Tottenham players that have some grit to their game.

“You can also trust him in a battle and at times the game against Aston Villa became just that.

“What was impressive, however, was the way Hojbjerg took his goal.

“He did it with consummate composure and in a manner that suggests Tottenham or their manager are not under any pressure at all – and we know that’s not true.“

While he is usually known for his presence in midfield, Hojbjerg will be delighted to have helped Tottenham put an end to their poor run of form with a goal on Sunday.