Rangers star Fashion Sakala has revealed what he most had trouble with during his spell in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

Sakala played for only one season for the Russian club before transferring to Belgian side Oostende, from where he moved to Rangers prior to the commencement of the current season.

The Zambian did not make a single appearance in the Russian top flight, instead making 35 appearances for Spartak Moscow’s second string.

Sakala admitted that the most difficult thing he had to deal with in his time in Russia was the weather, but he also found it hard to adjust to the style of play.

Despite his struggles with the weather, the forward persevered on and he felt himself improving in his short spell out in Russia.

“The most difficult thing was about the weather”, Sakala told Rangers TV about his stint in Russia.

“When I went there I think I also had difficulties with the style of play.

“Looking at my career, I never went to academies or maybe to practice a few things.

“So, I was a little bit behind, but when I went there I started having my individual training.

“So, I was training alone every day in the evening, doing my stuff alone.

“I saw myself getting better and better, I continued doing it and I could see in the games how I started improving.

“The most difficult thing was the weather, but I had no options, I had to keep on fighting and believing in the mission.”

Having dealt with the climes of Russia, Sakala’s ten appearances this season for the Gers indicate that he may have adjusted to cooler temperatures and become settled at Ibrox.