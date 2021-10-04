Former Rangers star Alex Rae has revealed that he liked seeing Steven Gerrard show his emotions and engage with the fans following the Light Blues’ win over Hibernian.

The Glasgow giants returned to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-1 victory over Hibernian on Sunday, with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos finding the back of the net.

Rangers were trailing 1-0 at half-time, but fought hard to get the win over a ten-men Hibernian, leaving manager Gerrard pumped after the final whistle at Ibrox.

Gerrard expressed his delight at Rangers’ victory over Hibernian and their return to the top of the table by going around the pitch, punching the air and engaging the fans.

Reflecting on Gerrard’s post-match actions, former Rangers star Rae has revealed that he is a fan of the Englishman showing his emotions following a win as opposed to staying calm on the touchline.

“I have to be honest, I quite like the fact that he is showing emotion“, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He is going around and he saying to the fans that we are in this together, it was big three points.

“He is showing his emotions, we see managers stand at the side and they don’t show anything.

“I’m all for that.“

Gerrard and Rangers will be delighted to go into the international break sitting on top of the Scottish Premiership table with 19 points from eight matches.