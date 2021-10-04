Richard keys has lauded Aston Villa set piece coach Austin MacPhee for implementing long throws into the Lions’ game, but insists his approach is nothing new.

MacPhee joined Villan boss Dean Smith’s backroom staff as a specialised set piece coach in early August and has already made changes to the way the team approach dead ball situations.

The 41-year-old has utilised the long throwing range of full-back Matty Cash and has instructed him to use long throws into the box when the opportunity presents itself.

Keys lauded MacPhee for the tweak he made in Aston Villa’s set-piece game by asking his players to utilise long throws as it is hard to deal with for their opponents.

However, the ex-Sky Sports anchor insists MacPhee was not the first one to effectively utilise long throws with the likes of Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis taking the same approach before the Scotsman.

“Why is it acceptable for a team to use a long throw if a ‘specialist’ coach has decided it’s a good idea – but it’s football from the dark ages if the likes of Pulis, Allardyce or similar do it?”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Austin MacPhee has got Matty Cash causing havoc when he tosses a long ball in.

“It’s a smart move if you’ve got someone in the team that can throw the ball into the 6-yard box.

“MacPhee is winning a lot of friends with his set-piece work at Villa, but it does make me laugh – for the reason I’ve stated above.

“When others have done it down the years – they’ve been slated for it. Perceptions eh?”

The Lions fell to their third defeat in the league on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur and will look to get back into the win column on 16th October when they take on Wolves after the international week.