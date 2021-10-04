Former Republic of Ireland star Kenny Cunningham has insisted Mohamed Salah needs to be fair with Liverpool in terms of his demands over signing a new deal as they made him the world class player he is.

Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this season, finding the back of the net nine times in his nine appearances across all competitions, leading many to suggest he is the best player in the world at the moment.

Although the Egyptian has enthralled the Liverpool faithful this term, one thing they are still concerned about is that he is yet to commit to a new long-term deal at the club.

Salah is in negotiations with the Reds over signing a new deal and Ireland legend Cunningham has insisted he must be fair towards the club in terms of his demands to sign on fresh terms.

Cunningham explained that Salah was not a world class player when he initially arrived at Anfield and Liverpool made him the superstar he is today; as such he needs to meet them halfway and sign a new deal.

While discussing Salah being in negotiations with Liverpool over a new deal, Cunningham told Off The Ball: “I think that [him signing] is a given.

“He is going to push, is he not, Salah?

“He is going to push and there is going to be a lot of talk of, it is too lazy to say give him what he wants, I do not think they can do that.

“I think you have got to give him what he deserves, but at the same time I still say Mo Salah has got to be fair to Liverpool football club.

“Mo Salah was not world class.

“We were talking about the best forward in the world, he was not that when he came to Liverpool Football Club.

“And Liverpool Football Club have given him that platform and put a team around which has enabled him to reach those heights.

“So yes, give the player a huge amount of individual credit, but I think he has got to be fair to Liverpool Football Club as well and actually meet them half way as in terms of his demands.”

Liverpool renewed the deals of a clutch of key players over the summer in the likes of Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, and fans will be hoping Salah will soon follow suit.