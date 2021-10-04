Richard Keys has revealed Edinson Cavani was initially furious at boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was substituted against Everton at the weekend and has expressed his strong belief trouble is brewing at Manchester United.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at the weekend at the home by Everton, meaning that they have only one win in their last four outings across all competitions.

Following a transfer window in which he was heavily backed, the Norwegian has struggled to get his team firing on all cylinders in recent outings, raising serious questions over whether he is the right man to lead the club.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has revealed that Red Devils hitman Cavani, when he was taken off in the second half on Saturday, was furious and initially stormed past Solskjaer before he changed his mind and acknowledged his boss.

Keys insists he can smell trouble brewing at Old Trafford as the the likes of Cavani is not happy under Solskjaer.

“Solskjaer started his best centre-forward [Cavani], but strangely chose to withdraw him after an hour”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I’ve no idea why – but more significantly – Cavani was both puzzled and furious.

“My mole working near the dugouts tells me he stormed past Solskjaer when he came off, but quickly changed his mind about ignoring the manager and shook hands.

“But make no mistake – he wasn’t happy and there’s trouble brewing there.”

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, expectations over winning a major trophy have risen at Manchester United this season and it remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will lead them to silverware.