Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor is of the belief that even with significant changes to the starting line-up Ipswich Town can still present a formidable challenge for his side on Tuesday night.

A hectic summer at Portman Road saw manager Paul Cook bring in a lot of new faces to strengthen his squad and thus the Blue have a depth that may allow the boss to rotate first-team players.

The Blues lost their first match of the EFL Trophy group stage to West Ham Under-21s and now face Gillingham on Tuesday, hoping to pick up a win to keep their qualification hopes for the next stage alive.

Raynor admits that the Gills do not consider the EFL Trophy game a priority, but they still want to put out a team that will fight for the win.

The assistant boss feels that even if Cook made a large number of changes to his squad, Ipswich would still be fine as the squad is not lacking in depth.

“No it’s not a priority, but it’s a game of football we want to win”, Raynor said in a press conference about the game against Ipswich Town.

“We’ll pick a team, there will be changes and we’ll try and win and we’ll expect to win.

“We’re coming up against an Ipswich team, I think they made 20-odd signings, 22 signings and they’re all quality.

“So even if he [Cook] makes eleven changes or six changes, whatever he can make, I’m sure he’ll be bringing top League One players or even Championship players.”

Cook’s side go into the game having lost their League One match to Accrington Stanley at the weekend and they are one of the teams whose league game next week has not been postponed.

It remains to be seen then if Cook puts out a squad that rests some of his first-choice players even if the game is a crucial one in terms of the EFL Trophy campaign.