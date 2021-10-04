West Ham United star Ben Johnson has emphasised that playing for the Hammers in Europe is a special feeling for him after having climbed through the ranks in the academy.

The young defender joined the Hammers’ academy at the age of seven and has spent all of his footballing life playing for West Ham.

After having a breakout season last time out, making 14 appearances in the Premier League, Johnson made his debut in European competition in the 2-0 win against Rapid Vienna in midweek, playing all 90 minutes as the Hammers won a second successive Europa League match.

Johnson admits that playing in Europe for the Hammers is a surreal experience as he has had to grind it out in the Hammers’ youth set-up.

Having been in the academy since the age of seven, the youngster is delighted to don the West Ham shirt regularly and he is looking to continue his progress.

Speaking to West Ham TV, Johnson said: “I just feel amazing playing for West Ham United in Europe!

“Obviously coming through the Academy, there are times you might feel fearful to play, but I’ve worked at this and I’ve been preparing myself for it my whole young career.

“To come out here is just a blessing and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“That’s why I wanted to come into the game and just try to stamp my authority on it and give my all: because not many opportunities come around like this for players.

“It’s just an amazing feeling.

“This badge is special to me, of course.

“I’ve been here since the age of seven, so to play for the Club that I’ve always played for is wonderful.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs on the way, but that’s what you need, because now is the business end for me.”

Aside from the Europa League, Johnson also played the full 90 minutes in the win against Manchester United in the EFL Cup and he will be hoping he is able to feature for the Hammers in the Premier League more frequently as well.