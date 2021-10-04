Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has lauded Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos for his display against Hoffenheim at the weekend and stressed he is the type of player his club need at the moment.

Mavropanos is playing in his second season on loan at Stuttgart from Arsenal, having extended his stint this summer.

The centre-back had a stellar outing at the weekend in a 3-1 win against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga as he found the back of the net for a second time in the league this season.

Stuttgart manager Matarazzo is impressed with Mavropanos’ display against Hoffenheim and lauded him for scoring a goal that combined a lot of heart, energy and determination.

Matarazzo added that the Arsenal contracted star always shows he is capable of making magic on the pitch during training and stressed he is just the type of player Stuttgart need.

“Dinos always shows in training that he can do magic”, Matarazzo said on German broadcaster SWR TV’s Sport im Dritten show.

“He combined heart, energy and determination.

“We need guys like him.”

Stuttgart have secured an option to make Mavropanos’ move permanent next summer, even if they slip down to the 2.Bundesliga this season, and it remains to be seen if the player will turn out for Arsenal again.