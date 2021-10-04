Everton director of football Marcel Brands feels the Toffees are moving in the right direction and the future is bright for them as a club with the work towards the new stadium well under way.

The Merseyside-based club have made a bright start to their 2021/22 campaign, sitting fifth in the Premier League table with 14 points after seven matches.

Off the field, Everton have begun the work for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as they hope to move to a new home before the start of the 2024/25 season.

Reflecting on Everton’s status and size as a club, Toffees director of football Brands explained that there is no doubt about the Merseyside-based side’s potential and ambition.

Brands went on to insist that Everton are heading in the right direction and the future looks bright for the club as they have also begun the work towards a new stadium.

“Everyone knows the potential, ambition and history of the club“, Brands told Dutch radio station NPO Radio 1.

“And there is a very large fan base.

“Especially now that the first stone has been laid for the new stadium, there is a bright future ahead.“

Having begun the work for their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, Everton will be hopeful of making progress and achieving success on and off the pitch.