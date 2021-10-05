Dirk Kuyt has expressed his strong belief that Steven Gerrard will one day take the reins at his former club Liverpool, but admitted he is not sure whether the Rangers boss will replace Jurgen Klopp.

Since arriving at Anfield in October 2015, Klopp has transformed Liverpool into a trophy winning team in both Europe and England, leading them to Champions League and Premier League glory in recent seasons.

The German’s current spell on Merseyside is set to end in the summer of 2024 and it has been a topic of discussion among the Reds faithful on who could replace him when he leaves, with Gers boss Gerrard’s name being repeatedly mentioned as a potential successor.

Ex-Liverpool star Kuyt believes his former Reds team-mate Gerrard will one day return to Anfield and take over at the club.

However, Kuyt admitted he is not sure whether the Gers boss will actually succeed Klopp in the Anfield hotseat.

“It’s difficult to manage time in football”, Kuyt told Kelbet.nl.

“In the Netherlands we always say: ‘When the train comes by, you need to step up.’

“I don’t know if Stevie [Gerrard] will be the next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp, but for me it’s definitely sure that he would one day be the coach and manager of Liverpool.”

Gerrard has already found success in his maiden first team managerial role, having led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season and only time will tell whether he will one day stand on the touchline at Anfield.