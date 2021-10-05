Raphael Varane has revealed he is really happy with the way his Manchester United career has kicked off and stressed he is enjoying being challenged to step out of his comfort zone in the Premier League.

The French centre-back arrived at Old Trafford from Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal for a fee around the £41m mark including add-ons.

Varane is a fixture under Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, starting their last five Premier League games on the trot as he continues to acclimatise to the demands of the league.

The 28-year-old has revealed he is happy with the way his new adventure in Manchester has kicked off and stressed he has had a great experience playing in front of the Red Devils faithful.

Varane added that he is enjoying stepping out of his comfort zone and rising to occasion in the English top flight, a league renowned for its intensity.

“I am very happy with the way I have started this [new] adventure”, Varane told a press conference while discussing his start to life in Manchester.

“It is a league renowned for its intensity.

“There is a different atmosphere in the stadium.

“It is a very beautiful experience.

“I enjoy playing and getting out of my comfort zone.

“I am adapting to our style of play, to defend.

“I am very happy with the beginning of this adventure.”

Varane is currently part of the French national camp for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, where he is also joined by Manchester United team-mates Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.