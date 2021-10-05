Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic has rejected an offer of a new contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

Vlahovic’s future at Fiorentina came under the scanner last summer due to interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

Fiorentina managed to hold on to him, but Tottenham are still believed to be interested and the striker is also a big target for Juventus at the end of the season.

Fiorentina have been in talks with his representatives over a new deal but so far no agreement is in place for Vlahovic to sign on the dotted line.

And Commisso admits that the striker has knocked back an offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

He insisted that the club have tried to accommodate the requests of the forward and his representatives but the Serbian has knocked back multiple proposals.

The Fiorentina president stressed that he is keen to find a solution together with the striker but is certain that Vlahovic will not allow the contract talks to affect his performances on the pitch.

Commisso said in a statement released on the club’s official site: “When I arrived in Florence, I promised the fans that I would be up front with them and that I would never make promises that I couldn’t keep.

“I would therefore like to update the Fiorentina fans on an issue that has been much talked and spoken about in recent months – the question of Dusan Vlahovic’s contract.

“As you know, Fiorentina made a very significant offer to the player. Our proposal would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club.

“We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

“During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavored to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.

“At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season.

“In any case, Dusan Vlahovic has a contract linking him to Fiorentina for the next 21 months.

“We have no doubt that the player will – as he always has – do his bit to help the team achieve its objectives, showing the same level of professionalism he has shown since he arrived in Florence, with the utmost respect from our fans, his team -mates, the coach and the club as a whole.”

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina manage to agree a new deal before he enters the final year of his contract with the club next summer, or even consider selling him in January.