Former Tottenham Hotspur star Carlos Vinicius is of the view that Harry Kane is among the top three strikers in the world and is delighted to have learned from the Englishman during his time with Spurs.

Vinicius was forced to return to Benfica after Tottenham decided against turning his season-long loan move into a permanent deal for €45m in the summer transfer window.

Reflecting on his time with Spurs, the Brazilian, who scored ten goals from 22 appearances for the side, has revealed that the north London giants considered buying him, but were not able to do so.

Vinicius also explained that he was not able to make a greater impact during his time at Tottenham as he was competing with one of the best strikers in the world in the shape of Kane.

The 26-year-old, who feels he impressed the staff and the fans when given the opportunity, hailed Kane as one of the top three strikers in the world and expressed his delight at having been able to learn from him.

“Yes, at times Tottenham wanted to [buy me], but ended up not being able to“, Vinicius told Portuguese outlet Zerozero.pt.

“In relation to Kane, no comment is needed. He’s a great striker.

“For me, he’s among the top three strikers [in the world] today.

“I’m glad I learned so much [from him] even though I was his substitute.

“In that situation, you only have two options: either let go, or learn and, in the minutes they give you, prove your worth. That’s the one I chose.

“I took advantage [of the minutes I received], did my best, proved my worth and I believe the Tottenham staff, including the fans, liked it.

“It wasn’t easy for me because, in my position, he is one of the best forwards in the world.

“I tried to get the most out of training, games and everything that involved the Premier League.“

While he only got 973 minutes of first team football during his time at Tottenham, Vinicius has no regrets about joining the Premier League club.