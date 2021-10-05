Kalvin Phillips is not expected to miss Leeds United’s league game against Southampton despite pulling out of the England squad due to an injury, according to Leeds Live.

The midfielder was in the England squad for their games against Andorra and Hungary and was expected to feature prominently in the two fixtures.

But Phillips pulled out of the squad on Tuesday due to a calf injury and has been replaced by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder pulling out of the England squad has worried Leeds fans as he is a massive part of how the Whites play.

However, Phillips is expected to regain full fitness by the time the Southampton game rolls out for Leeds after the international break.

He will not train with the squad this week due to the injury, but will be fit to be in the Leeds team when they visit the south coast on 16th October.

The 25-year-old has started six of Leeds’ seven Premier League games and is one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team-sheet.

Phillips has also emerged as a major player for England since breaking into the squad last year and started every game in their run to the European Championship final in the summer.