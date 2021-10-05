Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes that there is no chance that the deal to sell Newcastle United will go through, regardless of what happens in the arbitration process.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has been entangled in a legal arbitration with the Premier League since the Saudi group pulled out of the deal to take charge of the club.

The Premier League were not willing to approve the deal and the takeover eventually fell apart.

Ashley has taken the Premier League to arbitration to resolve the issue and there is hope that the deal will be rekindled if the Newcastle owner wins the legal argument.

However, Jordan insisted that Newcastle fans should not pay heed to people who say that the deal can go through as he stressed that the legal case is nothing short of trying to get compensation for Ashley.

He believes there is absolutely no chance that the Saudi group will buy Newcastle from their current owner.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Unfortunately, the Newcastle fans have been caught up in a sort of pied piper mentality led by certain people who are creating opportunities that made this deal fall away.

“There is not a cat in hell’s chance that this deal will go through.

“This appeals tribunal is a red herring, it’s about trying to find compensation for Mike and a silver bullet that they can build upon.

“If they get this hearing through and they will scream through the rooftop that they won something.”

Ashley is unpopular amongst Newcastle fans who feel that he has run the club in a poor manner.