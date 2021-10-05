Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Spurs eyeing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar as a potential recruit in January.

The north London giants had a productive summer transfer window, acquiring the services of several players, including Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Tottenham intend to strengthen their squad further and are claimed to have identified Stoke’s Souttar as a potential recruit.

The Tottenham faithful have been providing their thoughts on the prospect of Spurs signing the 22-year-old in the winter and it is safe to say that the fanbase are divided.

Avyukt is of the view that Souttar is not at Spurs’ level and feels the club should look to sign someone like Milan Skriniar instead of wasting money on players in the Championship.

A Tottenham fan that goes by the username T-Rex expressed his frustration by questioning why Spurs are looking at a Stoke player who is likely to be a squad option when they should be eyeing a world class centre-back.

Kyle explained that it would not make sense for Tottenham to sign Souttar unless some of their current defenders are leaving, while Huge Jackman insisted that Spurs should prioritise signing a creative midfielder and a striker instead.

Not everyone is opposed to the signing of Souttar though, with Tottenham legend Graham Roberts giving his seal of approval to the defender by hailing him as a very good player.

Sevilla-Spurs believes Souttar has what it takes to become a top class defender with playing time and the right partner next to him in Tottenham’s defence.

