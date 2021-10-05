John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola knows Liverpool are the biggest threat to his side’s trophy winning aspirations this season.

The Reds are currently ahead of the Citizens by one point in the Premier League and are tipped to continue in close proximity of each other until the end of the season and are also among the favourites to clinch the Champions League this season.

After a hard-fought 90-minute battle at Anfield, there was nothing to separate Manchester City and Liverpool as they split the points in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Liverpool legend Aldridge believes Citizen boss Guardiola knows the Reds pose the biggest challenge to their trophy winning aspirations this season.

Aldridge added that Guardiola’s desperation to beat Liverpool is also a sign of respect he has for them.

“Guardiola knows what Liverpool are capable of doing”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He knows that our squad is as good as Chelsea’s, that we’re the biggest danger and how hard it is to beat Liverpool.

“Pep has had so many bad experiences at Anfield, with the exception of last year, so I wasn’t surprised to see him so animated on the sidelines

“He is desperate to beat Liverpool, more than anyone else. That shows great respect for Liverpool, too.”

Having failed to retain their top flight crown last season, Liverpool will be determined to ascend the throne this term, as they remain the only unbeaten team in the league.