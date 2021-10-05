Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been called up to the England squad for the first time since last summer, according to the Sun.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been in good form for Southampton this season and has played a key role at the start of the campaign.

His performances have been noticed and the midfielder is now ready to play for England again in the coming days as he replaces an injured player in his position.

He has eight caps for England to his name and his last two appearances came just ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Gareth Southgate has called him up to the England squad again and will be looking to feature against Andorra and Hungary.

Ward-Prowse will hope to convince the England manager and find a permanent place in his thinking ahead of the World Cup in the winter of 2022.

Despite being a consistent performer for Southampton over the years, the midfielder has not yet nailed down a place in the England squad.

He debuted for England in 2017 but has made just eight appearances in the last four years and has been in and out of the squad.

Ward-Prowse will look to impress and carve out a niche for himself in the England squad in the coming days.