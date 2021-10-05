Barry Ferguson feels it is clear to see that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is frustrated with Alfredo Morelos and insists the Colombian must return to form soon.

The striker got back on the scoresheet on Sunday when he managed to score his second league goal of the season in Rangers’ win over Hibernian at Ibrox.

But Morelos has looked out of sorts this season and many believe he is still disappointed at not getting his wish to leave the Glasgow giants in the last summer transfer window.

His performances have been poor and Ferguson thinks it is clear to see that Gerrard is frustrated with Morelos, while his team-mates are also likely not happy either.

However, he stressed that Morelos is still vital to what Rangers want to do this season and he needs to be in form for the Gers to start firing on all cylinders.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He is frustrating.

“I really rate him.

“I like him, but I can see why the manager is frustrated and the team-mates are probably frustrated as he is so important to Rangers.

“The quicker he realises that the quicker he gets back to form and Rangers will start to fire.”

Morelos has managed to find the back of the net just five times in 14 appearances for Rangers this season.