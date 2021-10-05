Leeds United fans have taken to social media discuss whether Kalvin Phillips pulling out of the England squad owing to injury is good news for the Whites, with the midfielder now having an opportunity to rest.

Since making his debut for the Three Lions last September, Phillips has managed to establish himself as a regular under Gareth Southgate.

The Leeds star was called up for England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but has withdrawn from the national team camp owing to a minor calf injury which would have meant he could not train this week.

Phillips has been a consistent presence in the Leeds starting eleven under boss Marcelo Bielsa in recent seasons, and has played the full 90 minutes in their last six Premier League outings.

The 25-year-old is expected to be fit for Leeds’ top flight clash against Southampton post the international break and Kestre Ossian feels the injury setback could be good news for Leeds as he will get some rest during the international break.

Johno is unsure whether the injury to Phillips is good news as he will miss England’s upcoming games but is hopeful he will be back for Leeds in two weeks’ time.

Hannah has expressed concerns over whether Phillips’ injury is serious, while Joe Bedford has admitted he is gutted for the midfielder for missing out on an opportunity to add to his international caps, but is glad he will be able to rest and recover before the Premier League resumes.

Knowlesy Knows meanwhile has insisted he is pleased Phillips will not be playing for England as he needs rest and revealed he wants the likes of Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich and Raphinha to also withdraw from their respective national camps as they would also be able to rest.

However, Ben feels that if Phillips is sidelined for an extended spell and misses a number for Leeds’ top flight clashes, that could spell doom.

That is good news, kinda. Gives him a rest (kinda) & shouldn’t miss any #LUFC games.. — Ќᗴ𝕤т𝕣Ⓔˡ/ØѕⓈίαη 🐦 🐦 #LUFC 🏆 👆 (@BremnersLaces) October 5, 2021

Not sure if this is a good thing or not?? Means he will miss the England game and rest hopefully be back for Leeds game in 2 weeks 🙏 #LUFC — johno💛💙 (@jdlawson28) October 5, 2021

Phillips withdraws from England duties due to Injury hope nothing to serious #lufc — Hannah💛 (@hannahxLufc) October 5, 2021

Gutted for him, but glad he’s going to have time to rest and recover before the next league game. #lufc — Jo Bedford 🐾 (@El_Loco_Jo) October 5, 2021

Obviously hope KP isn’t badly injured but chuffed he won’t be playing. Needs a rest. Now if Dallas, Klich and Raphinha can pull out from their teams as well that’d be lovely. #LUFC — KnowlesyKnows (@_KnowlesyKnows) October 5, 2021