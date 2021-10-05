Sambi Lokonga has revealed that Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany expected more of him than other players and admits he did not speak to him about his move to Arsenal until the deal was done.

The Gunners snapped Lokonga up from Anderlecht in the summer transfer window and he has slotted into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Lokonga was linked with moving to Arsenal several weeks before the deal happened, but he admits that he did not talk about departing Anderlecht with Kompany until the transfer was finalised.

“Believe it or not, we didn’t talk until the deal was finalised”, Lokonga told Sport/Voetbal Magazine.

“It doesn’t surprise me, because there are few players who discuss their future transfer with their coach.

“And everyone knew that I was on my way to the exit at Anderlecht.”

Lokonga revealed that he enjoyed a good relationship with Kompany and he was one of the players the coach looked towards to make a big impression, with the Belgian expecting more of him.

“Vinnie and I had anyway a pleasant relationship.

“He expected more from certain players and I was one of them.

“I knew I couldn’t afford to act at the same level as my team-mates.

“He always expected more from me, I had to carry the plough.

“On the field, but also off it.”

The 21-year-old midfielder will be looking to help Arsenal secure a return to Europe next season after the Gunners missed out on European football in the current campaign.