Dirk Kuyt has insisted that Liverpool are one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season and also tipped them to be among the frontrunners to clinch the Premier League title.

The Reds were unable to add any new pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet last season, but have started the current campaign with added vigour, amassing an unbeaten record in the Premier League and in Europe.

Liverpool have won both of their opening games in the Champions League and are top of their group, while they are second in the top flight, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Ex-Reds star Kuyt is impressed with Liverpool’s performances so far this season and insists they are among the favourites to go all the way in the Champions League and feels they can possibly clinch another top flight crown as well.

Kuyt highlighted how Liverpool’s league rivals in the shape of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City invested more in player recruitment in the summer compared, but is confident they can have a proper go at the top flight title.

“Liverpool always have a chance and I personally think they have a good chance of success again this season either in the Premier League or in the Champions League”, Kuyt told Kelbet.nl.

“The only thing is, I do think that the Premier League has some real top teams at the moment.

“Teams that have invested a lot, look at Chelsea, look at Manchester United, and there’s also Manchester City.

“That means you have a number of top teams in the Premier League, so it will be very interesting to see who will take the title, but Liverpool are one of the favourites.

“For me that is a fact.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping their team will continue to go from strength to strength as the season progresses and add more trophies to their rich history.