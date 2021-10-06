Brentford star Christian Norgaard has insisted he is calm about boss Thomas Frack comparing him to Liverpool star Fabinho and stressed he is taking that as a pat on the back.

The Bees have had stellar start to their first ever Premier League campaign and are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak, which includes a 3-3 draw against high-flying Liverpool at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Prior to the Reds clash, Brentford boss Frank stated his player Norgaard is very similar to Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho, and would not look out of place in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Norgaard, who helped Brentford hold Liverpool to a draw in their top flight clash, has insisted he is calm about Frank comparing him to the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old admitted that since he is playing in the Premier League, he will be compared to other top talents in the league and as such considers it a pat on the back.

Asked about Frank comparing him to Fabinho, Norgaard was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.dk: “Yes, what do I say to that?

“I just think I should kind of accept that these are the players you are compared to now, but that is also where you want to be, and the dream is also to become even better and play at even bigger places.

“I think you have to find peace in the fact that these are the [level of] players [you are compared to] and take it as a pat on the back.”

Both Norgaard and Fabinho have played integral roles in helping their clubs string together strong starts this season and are currently away on international duty for Denmark and Brazil, respectively