Port Vale assistant boss Andrew Crosby has heaped praise on Newcastle United loan star Lewis Cass for his crossing after his delivery led to the Valiants’ winner against Rochdale in the EFL Trophy.

The Burslem-based club registered a narrow 1-0 victory over League Two rivals Rochdale in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday thanks to a late own-goal from Max Taylor.

Newcastle loan star Cass played a key role in Port Vale’s winner as he delivered a threatening cross into the box, prompting Taylor to put the ball in the back of his own net.

The centre-back also registered two assists in Port Vale’s EFL Trophy clash with Bolton Wanderers in August and Valiants assistant boss Crosby has pointed out how he is making a habit out of it.

Hailing Cass for his crossing, Crosby explained that the Newcastle loan star is picking up the skill of getting in to good positions high up the pitch and delivering threatening balls into the box.

“The cross in the end [for the winner came] from Cassy“, Crosby told reporters post match.

“He has done that a few times now, going to positions high up the pitch as that wide centre-back and put a good ball in the box.

“A tough night for defenders having to make a decision right in front of your own goalkeeper with 20 seconds left and obviously they swung at a few and missed.

“Thankfully, it has gone in the back of the corner [of the goal].“

While Cass will be delighted to contribute to goals for Port Vale, the centre-back will be determined to help the Valiants in defence more often.