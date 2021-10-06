Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has hailed Ryan Edmondson for his aggressiveness against Barrow and feels the Leeds United loan star’s goalscoring performance will boost his confidence as he looks to get back in the starting line-up.

Edmondson, who joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan deal from Leeds in the summer, starred for the Cod Army as they registered a 3-1 win over Barrow in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net in the 55th minute of the game and went on to assist former Leeds youth star Max McMillan for Fleetwood’s third of the night.

Fleetwood boss Grayson has hailed Edmondson for his aggressiveness in the second half and pointed out how the Leeds man, as well as Jay Matete, asked questions of Barrow’s defence.

Grayson is also of the view that grabbing an assist will boost Edmondson’s confidence further as he looks to earn his way back into the Fleetwood starting line-up.

“He was more aggressive [in the second half] and that was exactly what we spoke about“, Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I thought first half our front two were probably not as aggressive out of possession and in possession as we wanted to be.

“But second half they certainly did the business, they sort of asked more questions of Barrow’s defence, both strikers obviously got on the scoresheet.

“And the assist for Ryan can only help him with his confidence and belief and attitude towards getting back into the first team.“

Edmondson has scored two goals and provided one assist from ten appearances across all competitions for Fleetwood so far this season.