Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is a fan of Jack Diamond’s powerful running and hailed the Sunderland loan star as relentless following the Sulphurites’ EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United Under-21s.

Weaver’s side took their tally in their EFL Trophy group to six points with a 2-0 win over Newcastle Under-21s on Tuesday, courtesy of goals from Lloyd Kerry and Danilo Orsi-Dadomo.

Starring in the game for Harrogate was Sunderland loan star Diamond, who helped the League Two side register a win over the Black Cats’ arch-rivals Newcastle.

Impressed with Diamond’s performance against the Magpies, Harrogate boss Weaver hailed the 21-year-old as relentless and heaped praise on him for his powerful running.

Heaping praise on Diamond’s relentlessness, Weaver pointed out how the Sunderland loan star can look tired during a game and yet carry the ball a significant amount of distance.

“With Jack Diamond’s powerful running, he is just relentless“, Weaver told Harrogate Town TV.

“Just when you think he might be getting tired now, he then goes and carries the ball 40, 50 yards off the left-hand side.“

Diamond has made nine appearances across all competitions for Harrogate so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.