A host of Rangers fans have taken to social media to discuss the club’s B team suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of struggling Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League on Tuesday evening.

The Ibrox youngsters had a tough outing on Tuesday when they took on Cumbernauld in a Lowland League clash as they fell to a 4-1 defeat.

James Orr’s side played the majority of the second half with a numerical disadvantage as Dom McLaughlin was shown a red card, but Rangers B were unable to get back into the game having conceded four goals in the first half.

The Glasgow giants went into Tuesday’s clash second in the league table and have retained their place while Cumbernauld’s shock win has helped them climb to 15th in the table.

Gordon Hunter is shocked at seeing Rangers suffer a heavy defeat and feels it is an “absolute pumping” by a team that were struggling 16th in the league.

Rangers B boss David McCallum had to do without a clutch of first team regulars who are away on youth international duty and Kyle Fitzpatrick noted that they missed the presence of key players in Leon King and Kyle McClelland, but still feels it is a great lesson for the team.

Craig says the Gers’ heavy defeat is not a complete disaster considering they were missing a lot of key players and stressed the team are yet to find consistency this season.

Scott Ross is of the view that Tuesday’s games is more of a learning curve for the young Rangers as they need to learn how to handle defeats and react to them in a positive manner.

M Mack insists Rangers B are in the Lowland League because they will be properly challenged every week like they were tested by Cumbernauld on Tuesday, which is more beneficial to them than playing in reserve games.

That’s an absolute pumping by the team sitting in 16th place in the league. — Gordon Hunter (@GordonH22921062) October 5, 2021

Being without Leon King and Mccleland would have been a huge miss. Amongst others. Great lesson for everyone though. — Kyle Fitzpatrick (@Kjfitzdude) October 5, 2021

Considering the amount of players we have out on International Duty and the mixed start to the season for a lot of these players in the U18 side this isn’t a complete disaster. Good effort lads — Craig (@Cra1gy123) October 5, 2021

These young lads need to learn how to react to defeats so this result shouldn’t be looked at like a disappointment but more of a learning curve — Scott Ross (@ScottRoss2020) October 5, 2021