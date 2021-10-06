Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson has expressed his belief that Leeds United loan starlet Alfie McCalmont will make huge gains from playing in a strong League One this season.

Promoted from League Two last season, the Shrimps have for company such clubs as Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, among others, in the third tier.

McCalmont is on loan at the Shrimps for the season and in his ten appearances for the club has already taken part in games against Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Robinson thinks the teams in League One this season are some of the strongest to have ever taken part in the third tier.

The Shrimps boss believes that playing against teams with styles that are specific to the third tier will only aid McCalmont in his development and will also help the starlet deal with the physical aspect of the game better.

“Look at the clubs – Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Pompey, Charlton, Wigan, Rotherham – it’s probably the strongest League One I’ve seen in a long, long time”, Robinson told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It’s a big step up for Alfie.

“He did really well last year, he’s got a sensible head on his shoulders and good advisors who wanted him to go and play with a team who replicate how his parent team play.

“We try to do that and Alfie has fitted in.

“There’s a lot of good quality at this level, you come up against teams who play with a style you won’t see in the Premier League, constantly pumping balls into your box and it’s all part of the learning curve – how can you deal with the physical element of the game?

“He’s getting better with that as well.”

The on-loan midfielder scored for the first time this season in last weekend’s game against Wycombe Wanderers and he also opened his account in terms of assists in the league game prior to that.