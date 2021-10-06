Fleetwood Town striker Max McMillan has expressed his gratitude towards Leeds United loan star Ryan Edmondson for setting him up for an easy goal on his Cod Army debut.

Both McMillan and Edmondson were on the scoresheet as Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood side beat League Two outfit Barrow 3-1 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Leeds loan star Edmondson gave the Cod Army the lead in the 55th minute of the match and went on to assist McMillan for the side’s third goal of the night.

McMillan, who marked his debut for Fleetwood with a goal, is grateful to Edmondson for providing the assist and putting it on a plate for him.

The former Leeds youth star also lifted the lid on his post-match conversation with Edmondson, revealing the 20-year-old told him that he considered scoring himself rather than assisting him.

“I just spoke to him [Edmondson] in the shower and he just said that he was thinking of hitting it across the goal“, McMillan told his club’s iFollow.

“I was like ‘You couldn’t have done that, I was so free’.

“But, thank you to Ryan for putting it on a plate for me.“

The EFL Trophy clash between Fleetwood and Barrow also set the stage for a Leeds reunion, with former Whites youth stars Connor Teale, Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens, as well as Edmondson, in action for the two sides, leaving McMillan delighted.

“It is good to see some familiar faces in Gotts and Stevo tonight“, the 19-year-old said.

“Obviously, Ryan and Connor I’m very close to from [when I was] at Leeds and then training with them every day, good night for all of us.“

Having found the back of the net on his debut for Fleetwood, McMillan will be looking to build on the momentum, while Edmondson will be hopeful of adding to his goal contributions tally.