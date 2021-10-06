Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has hailed Dan Neil for his goalscoring performance against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy and likened the teenager to Andrea Pirlo, explaining he is loving seeing him develop.

Johnson named a relatively young line-up for Sunderland’s EFL Trophy clash with Lincoln on Tuesday evening and was impressed with the talent that was on display.

The Black Cats registered a 2-1 victory over their League One rivals, with Neil and debutant Stephen Christopher Wearne finding the back of the net for them.

Johnson was particularly impressed with Neil on the night as he hailed the 19-year-old’s goalscoring performance at Sincil Bank as outstanding and top drawer.

The Sunderland boss, who is delighted to have helped Neil develop, likened the midfielder to Italy legend Pirlo and explained that his movement on the pitch is an art form.

“I thought he was outstanding, top drawer“, Johnson told Sunderland’s in-house media.

“We’ve worked, but he has worked on that shoulder position.

“Honestly, he looks like Pirlo at times in terms of the way his posture is and the way he receives it back.

“He wriggles out of trouble, doesn’t he?

“He has got a nice balance now between not taking too many touches, lending it when it needs to be lent, if he is facing his own goal he bounces it quickly.

“The way he moves around the pitch is becoming an art form and I’ve really enjoyed watching him and helping him develop.

“Also, obviously delighted for him and his attitude.

“I think this is one of the first games his dad has ever missed and after two minutes I bet he wished he was here.“

Neil has scored two goals and provided three assists from 13 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland so far this season.