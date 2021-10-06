Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi is keen to leave Red Bull Salzburg next summer and a decision regarding his future is set to be taken in the winter, according to German television channel Sport1.

Adeyemi has been in fine form for Red Bull Salzburg this season, scoring eleven goals and providing two assists from 16 matches across all competitions.

The 19-year-old’s performances for the Austrian giants have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

Premier League club Liverpool are also interested in acquiring the Germany international’s services from Red Bull Salzburg.

As Adeyemi continues to attract serious interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, he now has his heart set on a transfer next summer.

The teenager is keen on a move away from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022 and a decision regarding his future is set to be taken in the winter.

Red Bull Salzburg are prepared to grand Adeyemi his wish, but have slapped a price tag of around €30m to €35m on him.

Liverpool, though, could suffer a blow in their chase for Adeyemi, with the striker preferring a move to Germany.