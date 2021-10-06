Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has insisted that now that the season has progressed a little, the summer signings at the Valley will be settled and manager Nigel Adkins should start delivering results.

In what was Sandgaard’s only second transfer window at the Valley, the Addicks made an overhaul of their playing squad in a bid to assemble a side best suited to challenging for promotion.

So far however, the Addicks have been out-of-tune as they sit in the relegation zone after eleven matches, amassing only nine points.

Sandgaard stressed that the new arrivals at the Valley needed time to adjust as the squad had to move away from the style of long balls forward and instead adapt a more fluid style.

The Charlton owner believes now that the squad is gelling, Adkins has all he needs to start improving and deliver positive results.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Sandgaard said: “If you look at the 12 players we ended up signing, most of them fit a new, much more fluid playing style rather than the long balls.

“It’s taken a while to click.

“The team’s got all the raw materials now.

“With that, he [Adkins] should be able to get results.

“Naturally it’s been difficult because it’s the first year and they’re not used to playing together.”

The Addicks did manage to end a five-game winless streak in the league by defeating Fleetwood Town last weekend and Adkins will be hoping victory becomes the norm for his side rather than exception.