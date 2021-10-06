A number of Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to discuss their team’s 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, which saw boss Paul Cook deploy a completely changed side from the one he played at the weekend in League One.

The Tractor Boys were able to register their first win in the EFL Trophy this season on Tuesday as they beat Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.

Cook changed his entire starting eleven from the team that lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley at the weekend in League One, fielding fringe players and second string stars in the cup tie.

However, goals from Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin ensured Ipswich get a comfortable win over Gilly, ensuring they take top spot in their group.

Mark Beck MK2 is happy Ipswich won against Gillingham, but stressed the game is of little significance in the grand scheme of things and hopes it is the last year his team have to play in the EFL Trophy.

The Cruncher sees a lot of positives from Tuesday’s result for Ipswich, as winning can become a habit and help Cook build a winning culture at the club.

However, Martin Lambert strongly disagrees and stressed that to create winning a habit, the playing eleven need to be consistent while most of Tuesday’s starting eleven are likely to not play again under Cook at the weekend against Shrewsbury Town.

Cook has struggled to get the best out of his squad so far this season, but Chris Friend feels it is too early to judge him at the moment as it takes time for a team to perform in a cohesive manner.

Christian Davies blasted fans who criticised Ipswich’s players after they lost to West Ham United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season and are now saying that their result against Gillingham is irrelevant.

Meanwhile, Mike Brown insists the Tractor Boys squad that won on Tuesday will never be first choice and the clash was a training game at best, with Gillingham also featuring a team full of second-string players.

It’s possible to be happy with the win & performance last night whilst weighing it up against the significance of the tie. In the grand scheme of things, it means very little. I just hope this is the last year we have to think about the EFL Trophy. #itfc — Mark Beck MK2 (@_rskid26) October 6, 2021

Important win last nite. Winning becomes a habit, culture needs to be built. And who would turn down a day out at Wembley

💙🚜⚽️#itfc #WeAreTown — The Cruncher (@TheCruncher76) October 6, 2021

we ain’t getting to wembley.

Winning is a habit but only if those who won play again

How many will play in the main 11 saturday

1,2?

Winning therefore is nice but for the habit of winning irrelevant with a capital I — Martin Lambert (@HdrMartin) October 6, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, judge PC by Christmas and not before #Top6 #itfc #ItTakesTimeToGel — Chris Friend (@chrisbfriend) October 6, 2021

I like how some fans will say last night’s game doesn’t matter, but when we lost to West Ham’s U21s that was the end of the world! Have some consistency. — Christian Davies (@Christi58198460) October 6, 2021