 

The Tractor Boys were able to register their first win in the EFL Trophy this season on Tuesday as they beat Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield.

 

Cook changed his entire starting eleven from the team that lost 2-1 to Accrington Stanley at the weekend in League One, fielding fringe players and second string stars in the cup tie.

 

 

However, goals from Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin ensured Ipswich get a comfortable win over Gilly, ensuring they take top spot in their group.

 

Mark Beck MK2 is happy Ipswich won against Gillingham, but stressed the game is of little significance in the grand scheme of things and hopes it is the last year his team have to play in the EFL Trophy.

 

 

The Cruncher sees a lot of positives from Tuesday’s result for Ipswich, as winning can become a habit and help Cook build a winning culture at the club.

 

However, Martin Lambert strongly disagrees and stressed that to create winning a habit, the playing eleven need to be consistent while most of Tuesday’s starting eleven are likely to not play again under Cook at the weekend against Shrewsbury Town.

 

Cook has struggled to get the best out of his squad so far this season, but Chris Friend feels it is too early to judge him at the moment as it takes time for a team to perform in a cohesive manner.

 

Christian Davies blasted fans who criticised Ipswich’s players after they lost to West Ham United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy earlier this season and are now saying that their result against Gillingham is irrelevant.

 

Meanwhile, Mike Brown insists the Tractor Boys squad that won on Tuesday will never be first choice and the clash was a training game at best, with Gillingham also featuring a team full of second-string players.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 