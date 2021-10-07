Celtic star Liam Scales has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and friendly with Qatar.

Scales joined Celtic in the summer from Shamrock Rovers, for whom he made more than 50 appearances.

He has so far made only one appearance for the Hoops, in a Scottish League Cup match, and he is yet to make his debut in the Scottish Premiership.

Liam Scales called up for Azerbaijan & Qatar matches The @CelticFC defender comes into the squad ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Saturday@SwansOfficial defender Ryan Manning has withdrawn through injury #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/I6jWIojME3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 7, 2021

The young defender seems to have impressed Ireland manager Stephen Kenny enough though that he is now being called up to the national team.

Scales will be part of the Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan and then a friendly against Qatar.

His participation comes about because of an injury to Swansea defender Ryan Manning, thereby paving the way for the young Hoops star to make it to the squad.

The defender has represented his country at Under-21 and Under-18 level and he will be hoping to get a sniff of first team-action in the World Cup qualifier.

Ireland are currently fourth in their World Cup group and are in badly in need of a win against Azerbaijan.