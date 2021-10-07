Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze’s recovery from injury is going well enough that he could be back playing for the Eagles next month, according to The Sun.

Eze suffered an Achilles injury towards the end of last season and he had to miss out the rest of the campaign.

Reports at the time indicated that the Eagles would have to do without the star midfielder until the new year came around.

However, there is now cause for hope for the Selhurst Park faithful regarding Eze’s recovery and when he might be back in action.

Eze is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury and there is a chance that he might take the field for the Eagles as early as next month.

The midfielder was a revelation last season for the Eagles as he made 34 appearances in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

He helped the team’s cause with four goals and six assists in the league last season and quickly earned plaudits for his performances.

The Eagles have struggled in the attack at times this season and their supporters will be hoping that Eze comes back to help the team’s cause as soon as he can.