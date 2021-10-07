 

The consortium backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund is hopeful of taking over Newcastle from Mike Ashley today and the Magpies fans are excited about what could lie ahead for the club.

 

Steve Bruce has been an unpopular figure at St. James’ Park and many fans believe appointing a new manager should be a top priority for the new owners, with Howe, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane and Rafael Benitez among candidates tipped for the job.

 

 

While Conte, Mourinho and Zidane are being suggested for the managerial job, Peter is of the view that Newcastle need a boss who can manage the players who are already in the squad and feels Howe is better suited for it than the other three high-profile options.

 

James explained that Howe would bring an exciting brand of football and allow Newcastle to rebuild like Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers did at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively.

 

 

Antz insisted that Newcastle fans are not yearning for the best manager in the world and would be happy with a tactician like Howe as they are only expecting the club to be not in the Premier League just for the sake of it.

 

Some fans, though, want a bigger name to be given the job, with Gordon suggesting that former Inter boss Conte would be a perfect appointment for the Magpies.

 

Arthur is of the view that Conte would be a great fit for Newcastle, as his 3-5-2 formation will help him hit the ground running at St. James’ Park and feels the Italian will work the players.

 

Andrew named Mourinho as his pick to get the Newcastle job and pointed out how he is aware of the club’s size, having worked with Magpies legend Sir Bobby Robson, but Tim feels the Portuguese is only a name now after failing at Manchester United and Tottenham.

 

Russell proposed that former Newcastle boss Benitez should be given another opportunity at the club to show what he can do if given proper backing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 