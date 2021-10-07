Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss who the Magpies’ first manager should be under the incoming new ownership and Eddie Howe appears to be a popular pick.

The consortium backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund is hopeful of taking over Newcastle from Mike Ashley today and the Magpies fans are excited about what could lie ahead for the club.

Steve Bruce has been an unpopular figure at St. James’ Park and many fans believe appointing a new manager should be a top priority for the new owners, with Howe, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane and Rafael Benitez among candidates tipped for the job.

While Conte, Mourinho and Zidane are being suggested for the managerial job, Peter is of the view that Newcastle need a boss who can manage the players who are already in the squad and feels Howe is better suited for it than the other three high-profile options.

James explained that Howe would bring an exciting brand of football and allow Newcastle to rebuild like Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers did at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively.

Antz insisted that Newcastle fans are not yearning for the best manager in the world and would be happy with a tactician like Howe as they are only expecting the club to be not in the Premier League just for the sake of it.

Some fans, though, want a bigger name to be given the job, with Gordon suggesting that former Inter boss Conte would be a perfect appointment for the Magpies.

Arthur is of the view that Conte would be a great fit for Newcastle, as his 3-5-2 formation will help him hit the ground running at St. James’ Park and feels the Italian will work the players.

Andrew named Mourinho as his pick to get the Newcastle job and pointed out how he is aware of the club’s size, having worked with Magpies legend Sir Bobby Robson, but Tim feels the Portuguese is only a name now after failing at Manchester United and Tottenham.

Russell proposed that former Newcastle boss Benitez should be given another opportunity at the club to show what he can do if given proper backing.

We need someone who can manage who we have already until January window and even then we can’t spend huge. Not sure Conte can do that or Morinho for that matter as they tend to spend big. Could be the same for Zidane but you never know. Howe could potentially be a good interim — Peter Murray 💙 (@PeterMurray23) October 7, 2021

Eddie Howe, would bring exciting football and an identity – potential to rebuild us similar to Poch with Spurs/Rodgers with leicester/liverpool — James Wallbridge (@JamesWallbridge) October 7, 2021

Think majority of fans will be happy with an Eddie Howe kind of manager, maybe 50m transfer kitty,investment in the youth/academy.We don’t expect to have the best manager or the most expensive players. We want a team that isn’t just in the league to exist or make up the numbers. — Antz_army (@antz_army) October 7, 2021

Compared to completing to takeover, they could keep Bruce the rest of the season for all I care… BUT Antonio Conte is out of work and, quite frankly, in the mould of Rafa. He’d be perfect. — Gordon Kelly (@GordonKelly) October 7, 2021

Most def. He plays a 352 (or variation of it) so will hit the ground running. And he actually works the players (fitness/drills). — Arthur C Clarke (@dishclothmonk) October 7, 2021

I’ve always thought Jose would be a great fit for us. Understands how big the club is after working with Sir Bobby and has a point to prove in the premier league. Can’t see it happening but he’d be my pick. — Andrew Bond (@bondy_nz) October 7, 2021

Mourinho is just a name now he has failed at man united , spurs not good enough anymore — Tim (@Tim51556642) October 7, 2021