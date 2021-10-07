Fiorentina have not given up hope of tying Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic down to a new deal and could re-open talks over a fresh contract if he changes his agent.

Vlahovic attracted significant transfer interest from Tottenham and Atletico Madrid last summer, but Fiorentina managed to keep hold of him.

With top teams across circling around the 21-year-old, Fiorentina have been looking to convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

However, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso revealed this week that Vlahovic has rejected a contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

There have been suggestions that the centre-forward is almost certain to leave Fiorentina after refusing the offer, but La Viola have not given up hope yet.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina could re-open talks with Vlahovic over a new deal if he changes his agent.

The Serie A club believe Vlahovic’s agent Darko Ristic has hindered their efforts to tie him down to a fresh contract and want him to go before restarting negotiations.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are claimed to be in direct contact with Vlahovic’s entourage as they look to lure him to north London.