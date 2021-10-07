Fiorentina are likely to prefer selling Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic to clubs outside Italy, in what is a boost to Spurs’ hopes of landing him.

Vlahovic has rejected offers of a new contract from Fiorentina, with the club suggesting that the forward knocked back terms that would have made him the best-paid player in the club’s history.

The 21-year-old hitman was wanted by Atletico Madrid and Tottenham last summer and the two clubs have continued to keep their eyes on him.

Juventus have identified him as a top target and are reportedly planning to table a bid to sign him on a two-year loan next season with an obligation to buy.

But according to Italian daily Corriere Fiorentino, Fiorentina are expected to prefer to let him go to a club outside England if and when he leaves.

They are not prepared to accept the kind of deal that saw Federico Chiesa move to Juventus last year.

In fact, they are not keen to sell the forward to another Italian club and would prefer him to join a club outside the peninsula.

Fabio Paratici is a big fan of the striker and is expected to try and sign Vlahovic for Tottenham next summer after failing to land him in the last window.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested and the club are expected to look for a striker next year.