Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford has lavished praise on Dan James and what he has added to the Whites since joining the club.

James started two of Manchester United’s first three league games this season before he was sold to Leeds following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The winger has found a place in the Leeds team instantly and was brilliant against Watford as Leeds scored the first win of their Premier League season last weekend.

James has instantly won the heart of the Leeds faithful and Beckford admits that he is turning out to be a brilliant signing for the club already.

He pointed towards the energy, the drive, enthusiasm and the constant work rate he has brought to the Leeds team with his running power and movement up front since joining the club.

Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Can I just take my hat off to Dan James? What a player he is turning out to be?

“Bags of energy, enthusiasm and he just doesn’t stop running. Makes great movements, great runs and is very positive.

“And I am a big fan.”

Marcelo Bielsa had been chasing James for over two years before finally succeeding in getting his man towards the end of the last transfer window.