Elliott Embleton has admitted seeing Sunderland play in League One has been difficult but stressed the club wants to make their way back into the Premier League for the fans.

Sunderland last played in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season and after spending a solo season in the Championship, they dropped down again into League One, where they remain.

The Black Cats made the League One playoffs last season under Lee Johnson, but were knocked out in the semi-finals and are now pushing again for promotion this term.

Sunderland starlet Embleton admitted it has been hard seeing his hometown club playing in the third tier of English football, which is not where they belong.

Embleton highlighted how the Black Cats faithful have been supporting their club through thick and thin and stressed the club want to claw their way back up to the top flight again for them.

“It has been difficult [witnessing Sunderland’s drop from the Premier League]”, Embleton told Sky Sports.

“We are in League One, but we get 30,000 fans.

“It shows how big the club is and hopefully we can start climbing the leagues again.

“For me personally and for the club it would be massive.

“And for the fans. They want us to get back to where they are, and where we should be.”

Embleton, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Blackpool, helped them earn promotion to the Championship and is determined to repeat the feat again this season with Sunderland.