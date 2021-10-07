Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar has revealed he is relishing the chance to take on tough opponents in Liverpool in their upcoming Champions League clash.

Having stated their Champions League campaign with two wins on the trot, Liverpool are set for a tough test when the competition resumes post the international break as they will travel to Madrid to take on La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants came out on top the last time they faced Liverpool in Europe, registering a 4-2 aggregate win over two legs at the round of 16 stage in the 2019/20 season.

“We are in a good moment”, Lemar told Atletico Madrid’s official site.

“We have to continue like this, work in training, keep picking up the pace, [play with] confidence.

“You can see that we are doing well lately.”

The Frenchman revealed he is expecting a tough test against the Merseyside giants but stressed he is relishing the challenge.

“I reckon it will be a difficult game, as every player wants during these matches.

“It will be an epic game for us and the fans.”

Liverpool are currently top of their group with six points from their opening two games, while the Madrid outfit are trailing them in second with four points to their name.