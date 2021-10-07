Liverpool star Divock Origi has been offered to La Liga giants Barcelona by his agents after struggling for game-time at Anfield.

Origi has played three times for the Reds this season outside of the Premier League, but his playing time in the league has been restricted to only two minutes so far.

Liverpool were open to selling Origi during the summer transfer window, but no suitable proposals for the Belgian striker arrived at Anfield.

He could be on the move in January and his agents are looking for potential options to put in front of their client in the new year.

And, according to Catalan broadcaster Esport3, Origi’s agents have been in touch with Barcelona to offer their client as a potential signing.

Barcelona suffered the setback this summer of Lionel Messi leaving, while Martin Braithwaite’s injury and Luuk de Jong’s form have presented further problems in attack.

The Catalan club are also facing financial problems and it remains to be seen how much they are ready to fork out for the Reds star.

Origi famously scored two goals in a 4-3 comeback victory for the Reds against Barcelona in the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final.