Paul Pogba is leaning towards signing a new Manchester United contract and staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and speculation over his future has been fierce for several months.

Negotiations have been taking place between the club and the player over a new deal but so far no agreement is in place.

Manchester United are prepared to make him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League but so far, they are yet to hear from Pogba or his agent, Mino Raiola.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Frenchman has been privately saying that he wants to sign the new contract with the Red Devils.

The midfielder is impressed with the ambition Manchester United showed in the summer to improve the squad.

The arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo has had an effect on Pogba.

The 28-year-old is also aware that Manchester United’s financial power means that he is unlikely to get a better contract anywhere else.

Pogba has interest from Paris Saint-Germain but for the moment, he is not keen to return to France.