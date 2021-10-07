The announcement of Newcastle United being taken over is being delayed by legal process and the exchanging of critical documents, according to the BBC.

Newcastle fans are waiting to hear the news that Mike Ashley’s time as owner has come to an end, with supporters having gathered at the ground.

The Magpies are being taken over by a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund and the announcement has been expected today.

However, as the day drags on there is yet no announcement and fans continue to wait patiently around St James’ Park.

And it has emerged the hold up is due to the legal process and the exchanging of critical documents.

The consortium and Ashley are playing by the book and making sure that all the final details are complete before they then announce a change of ownership for Newcastle.

It is claimed that the announcement is still though imminent.

Changes are expected rapidly at St James’ Park, with manager Steve Bruce at risk of the sack ahead of Newcastle’s next game, against Tottenham Hotspur.