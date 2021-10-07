Roma have scheduled a meeting with the entourage of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential move.

Zakaria will be out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season and clubs are positioning themselves to sign him in the near future.

Gladbach want to offer him a new deal, but Zakaria wants to wait and canvass the offers from other clubs before taking a call on his future.

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing him but Roma are pushing towards setting up an agreement with the player soon.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma have set up a meeting with the representatives of the midfielder in the coming days.

The Serie A giants are keen to set up a deal that could see them sign Zakaria in the winter transfer window.

They are aware that Zakaria has suitors in the Premier League and are keen to get a deal done early for the player.

Jose Mourinho admires the player and does not want Roma to wait to secure a deal for the Swiss.