Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social media to express their frustration after Argentina refused Spurs’ request to release Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso early.

Spurs duo Romero and Lo Celso linked up with Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina side ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru this week.

Tottenham were hopeful of having Romero and Lo Celso back in time for their league clash with Newcastle United, but Argentina have refused the side’s request to release the duo early, leaving Spurs fans infuriated and the players doubts for the Magpies clash.

Adam insisted that international breaks and the injuries and tiredness that come with them have been the reason why Tottenham’s season has been erratic so far and feels it has nothing to do with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nik pointed out that Tottenham pay Romero and Lo Celso’ wages and labelled Argentina’s decision to refuse Spurs’ request to release them early outrageous.

A Spurs fan that goes by the Twitter username Can You Hear The Drums was not happy with Scaloni insisting Romero and Lo Celso will not be allowed to leave early and remarked that he should pay their wages this month.

Kyle is of the view that Tottenham should follow in Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson’s footsteps and block players from going for international duty, while Alfie feels Jose Mourinho would have convinced them to feign injury to avoid missing club football.

Ali said that not having Lo Celso for the Newcastle clash is not a major loss for Tottenham, but Honky fears Magpies star Allan Saint-Maximin could give Spurs a headache in Romero’s absence.

This is why Spurs season has been erratic so far. Little to do with Nuno (apart from poorfirst half against Arsenal). Everything to do with international breaks – absences, injuries, tiredness. — Adam McCulloch (@mccullocha) October 7, 2021

This is actually kind of outrageous, they are under contract with the club who pays their wages… If they can’t be back on time then their employer shouldn’t allow them to go — NiktheGrik (@THFC_NK) October 7, 2021

Then Lionel Scaloni can pay their wages this month then. Seriously how dense can he be? — Can you hear the drums (@Canyouhearthed1) October 7, 2021

This will happen in November, January and March. The club needs to pull a fergie to block them from going — Kyle Caldarelli (@KAC443) October 7, 2021

Honestly fine them. If Jose was boss they would’ve been “injured” — Alfie_thfc69 (@AlfieThfc69) October 7, 2021

Lo Celso is no major loss — Ali Jamieson (@alijamieson) October 7, 2021