There is uncertainty over whether Steve Bruce will remain the Newcastle United manager for their next game against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break, according to Sky Sports News.

The landscape of Newcastle is set to change in the coming hours with the announcement of the club getting new owners imminent.

Mike Ashley is set to exit the club and he will be replaced by a consortium backed by funds from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Bruce’s future at Newcastle is under the scanner and it has been claimed that the new owners will most likely sack him.

And it has been claimed that it could happen sooner rather than later and there is no certainty that he will be in charge for the Spurs game on 17th October.

The new owners do not want to take any knee jerk reactions but they want a new manager to replace Bruce.

The Magpies are in the bottom three of the Premier League table and are yet to win a league game this season.

Newcastle fans are elated about getting wealthy owners who have promised to bankroll their development over the next few years.

Bruce is disliked by some of the club’s supporters and a change in the dugout will be welcome for then.

And a change could take place over the next week with the current manager looking to be on borrowed time.