Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to discuss whether Steve Bruce should be sacked as manager as soon as the club’s takeover is complete, after talk he could be gone before the Tottenham Hotspur game.

Mike Ashley is set to end his 14-year spell as the owner of Newcastle soon as a consortium involving Amanda Staveley and the Ruben brothers, backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, is on the verge of taking over the club.

The owners to-be are expected to make wholesale changes at St. James’ Park and Magpies boss Bruce’s future is under the scanner.

Bruce could be shown the exit door soon and it is uncertain whether he will be in the Newcastle hot seat when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on 17th October in the Premier League.

With the Tyneside outfit set to be financially rejuvenated, Ben questioned how it is fair to Bruce if the club sack him now, having forced to work with a limited budget in recent transfer windows with Ashley at the helm.

James also feels having Bruce in charge for the Tottenham game would not be fair on him and thinks current first team coach Graeme Jones should be given the chance to temporarily lead the Magpies against Spurs as he is likely to stay at the club even under new ownership.

However, Capital G5000 insists he is not sorry for Bruce even if he loses his job, as he has done a dreadful job at the club so far in his tenure and stressed he will be compensated if he is fired.

Chris highlighted that even if Newcastle finished 12th in the league last term, they would have been just above the relegation zone if they had three or four points fewer and is not sure whether Bruce is tactically astute enough to manage at Premier League level.

Mark Blades believes that the way Bruce has been treated is a disgrace but stressed he has never been a top flight level manager for him and insists Ashley is the person responsible for Newcastle’s struggles.

Lee mc meanwhile wants Newcastle’s owners to-be to remove Bruce immediately based on the team’s performances under him so far this season and feels St. James’ Park will be buzzing in the Spurs clash with a new manager and new owners.

